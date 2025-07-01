RailOne app to improve passenger services

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched a new app, RailOne, which is a one-stop digital solution for all passenger services.

The new app integrates all the passenger services such as unreserved and platform tickets with 3 per cent discount, live train tracking, grievance redressal and e-catering, porter booking and last-mile taxi.

Vaishnaw launched the new app here on the 40th Foundation Day of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

RailOne is focused on improving the passenger interface with railways. It is a comprehensive, all-in-one application with a user-friendly interface. The app is available for download on the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store.

Reserved tickets will continue to be offered on IRCTC. The RailOne app has also been authorised by IRCTC, just like many other commercial apps that have partnered with IRCTC.

RailOne features a single sign-on with login via mPIN or biometric. It also supports existing RailConnect and UTS credentials. The app is space-saving, as there is no need to install multiple apps.

The Railway Minister congratulated the entire team of CRIS on its foundation day. He urged CRIS to focus on further strengthening the digital core of Indian Railways.

The Minister also commended the CRIS team for the progress made on upgrading the existing Passenger Railway System (PRS). The modern PRS will be agile, multilingual, and scalable to handle 10 times the current load. It will be capable of 1.5 lakh ticket bookings and 40 lakh enquiries per minute.

The new PRS will be inclusive. It will have advanced functionalities for seat choice and fare calendar, and integrated options for Divyangjan, students, and patients, among others.