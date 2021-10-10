IT raids for third day in K’taka; Cong cries foul

With the unremitting IT raids for the third consecutive day in Karnataka on Sunday, the Congress has launched a diatribe against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, with the Karnataka PCC chief alleging that some leaders in New Delhi are pleading with authorities to stop raids at their premises.

IT sleuths have again searched the residence of Somasekhar, a class I contractor, zeroing in on his residence and questioning him regarding some transactions with Umnesh, aide of former chie minister BS Yediyurappa.

Sources explained that Somashekar was close to Umesh and they jointly operated deals related to the projects and tenders of the Irrigation Department. IT officers are said to have obtained crucial documents from the residence of Umesh and are now questioning Somashekar, which might lead to more raids on many contractor’s homes across the state.

“The intention of the raids is to control Yediyurappa. His close aide’s residences and offices have been raided to tame him. There is politics behind the raids,” said Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar.

“I know about few ministers who are presently sitting in New Delhi and pleading with authorities not to conducts raids on them. I have knowledge about ‘certain meetings’ of the Irrigation department held in Bengaluru hotels. Why raids are not conducted on them. Few are protected,” he alleged.

“I believe there is politics behind IT raids,” Opposition leader Siddaramaiah maintained.

As many as 300 officers from the IT department conducted raids in 50 locations across Karnataka on Thursday from early morning, after receiving specific inputs that during the tenure of Yediyurappa as CM there were huge kickbacks while implementing various schemes to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore in the water resources ministry.

The officers raided the house of Umesh, who was the BMTC conductor cum driver turned contractor, who is allegedly made fortunes after coming into the close circles of Yediyurappa.

He worked Yediyurappa’s personal secretary and his services were extended by the Bommai government but after the allegation the appointment was rescinded.

Even former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has also stated that IT raids are done to take Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra into control.