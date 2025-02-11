Rahul’s Warangal visit cancelled; BRS attributes it to discontent among locals

As Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Warangal, slated for tomorrow, stands cancelled, BRS leaders attributed the move to the groundswell against Congress. They say the party sensed the mood of the people who feel betrayed by the policies of the Congress government in Telangana.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was scheduled to be in the town on a private visit.

As per the itinerary of Rahul Gandhi, released by the Congress, initially, he was to travel to Warangal by a chopper from Hyderabad before taking a train to Chennai. However, the visit was later called off in view of the ongoing Parliament session.

However, Soon after Gandhi’s programme was shelved, the BRS leaders started criticising the Congress leader for cancelling his visit. They claimed that the programme was cancelled because the Congress was apprehensive about the response of the people.

Former MLA P Sudarshan Reddy and former MP Maloth Kavitha castigated the Congress for its failure to implement poll promises, particularly those made to the farmers of the state. They said the visit was cancelled by the party anticipating a backlash from them.

They said the Congress leaders were scared of visiting Telangana as the government failed to deliver on the party’s promises. The BRS alsotrolled its dissident MLAs who joined the Congress, saying their days were numbered and by-polls in these constituencies were imminent as the case is being heard in the Supreme Court.

They are hopeful of a verdict in favour of the BRS ensuring then disqualification of turncoat MLAs. The matter will be heard on 18February.

Meanwhile, BRS MLAs walked out from a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee in protest against the appointment of Arekapudi Gandhi, a rebel BRS MLA who defected to Congress and was made the chairman sidelining T Harish Rao, former finance minister. The post usually goes to a senior MLA from the Opposition party but Gandhi was appointed to thwart Harish Rao’s candidature.