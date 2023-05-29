Rahul’s prediction of Congress win evokes sharp reactions from MP BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement in New Delhi on Monday that the Congress will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh has evoked sharp reactions from the ruling BJP. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the BJP will win more than 200 seats in the year-end assembly polls.

Dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s claim, Chouhan said, “The BJP is going to win more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh.”

The chief minister quipped, “Unko khayaali pulao pakaana hain to pakaate rahen” (Let them dream as much as they want to).

BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya asserted that the BJP would win with a huge majority in MP.

Predicting a clear two-thirds majority in Madhya Pradesh for the party, he targeted Congress Rajya Sabha member and former CM, saying till the time Digvijaya Singh is present BJP does not need to worry about anything.

Elaborating on his contention, Vijaywargiya said whenever people of MP see Singh; they are reminded of the horrific times they had during his tenure as CM due to lack of electricity, potholes on roads and a plethora of other problems.

Vijaywargiya stressed that Digvijaya Singh’s presence will help the BJP win and continue winning in MP.

Following a meeting with MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath and other top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh on his party’s preparedness for the upcoming elections, Rahul Gandhi had said in New Delhi that the Congress was going to win 150 seats in the state. He further said that it is the party’s internal assessment that the victory in Karnataka would repeat in Madhya Pradesh.

Former Congress CM Kamal Nath said all the party leaders unanimously stressed that the Congress would contest and win as a united team in MP.

There are 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Elections will most likely be held in the state in November this year.