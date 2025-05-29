Rahul urges PM to announce rehabilitation package for Poonch, other areas hit by recent Pak shelling

Former Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a relief and rehabilitation package for Poonch and other areas affected by the recent Pakistan’s shelling.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister, the Congress leader said, “I urge the Government of India to prepare a concrete and generous relief and rehabilitation package for Poonch and all other areas affected by Pakistan’s shelling.”

“I recently visited Poonch, where 14 people, including 4 children, tragically lost their lives in Pakistani shelling, and dozens were injured. This sudden and indiscriminate attack caused massive destruction in civilian areas. Hundreds of homes, shops, schools, and religious places were severely damaged. Many victims told me that their years of hard work were destroyed in a stroke of a moment,” Gandhi said in his letter.

He further added, “People of Poonch and other border areas have been living in peace and harmony for decades. Today, when they are going through this deep crisis, it’s our duty to understand their pain and provide all possible assistance to rebuild their lives.”

“The pain of Poonch can only be felt by going there. Broken homes, shattered lives – amidst the echoes of this pain, only one voice resonates – We Indians are one. I’m not making a request, but reminding the government of its responsibility,” he added.