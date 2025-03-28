Rahul to visit Bihar on 7 April to intensify his social justice pitch before polls

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Patna on 7 April to participate in a seminar on safeguarding the Constitution of India. He is also expected to join the ongoing ‘Palayan Roko Naukri Do’ yatra led by youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

This will be Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to Patna this year which is aimed at further strengthening the party in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls likely to be held in October-November this year.

Advertisement

Intensifying his social justice pitch to reach out to the Bihar electorate, Rahul Gandhi visited Patna on 18 January and 5 February. He has been making attempts to unite Dalits and backward classes especially on issues related to the Constitution.

Advertisement

The appointment of MLA Rajesh Kumar as the new president of Bihar Congress Party is yet another attempt in this regard.

The party is also planning to prepare a new team of district presidents. A six-member scrutiny committee has been formed to assess the party’s position on the ground and change the leadership if needed. It is understood that important posts and responsibilities would be given to the leaders of Dalits, backward and extremely backward castes in the party.

Meanwhile, social worker and Dalit leader Vinod Chaudhary, who is grandson of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Chaudhary, joined the Congress party with his supporters on Friday. On 5 February, the Congress party had organised an event in Patna to mark his birth anniversary, which was also attended by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party also launched the ‘Har Ghar Congress Ka Jhanda’ programme in Bihar from Friday. Congressmen will hoist party flags on their homes, vehicles and offices. Through this, Congress will express its heritage and struggle.