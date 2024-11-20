Rahul suggests Telangana CM public consultations for law on gig workers

Rahul Gandhi has written to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggesting state-wide consultations while preparing the draft legislation for gig workers, one of the key promises mentioned in the Congress manifesto.

He cited the case of Rajasthan where the previous Ashok Gehlot government was the first to bring the legislation for the welfare of gig workers. Revanth Reddy responded to him by promising to make Telangana gig workers’ policy comprehensive and inclusive.

In a letter dated 11 November, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha told Reddy that the state government should hold public consultations to make the law effective. In this context, he said he was impressed by the “vibrant public consultative process” for the ongoing caste census and observed that it offers a “valuable model to ensure lawmakers hear directly from the people.”

On the grievances of the gig workers, he said, “The absence of regulations further diminished their ability to negotiate or demand fair terms for work. Exploitative work conditions, predatory pricing and the lack of an effective grievance redressal mechanism must be addressed. Furthermore, workers grapple with social discrimination and inhuman conduct in their daily life.”

“I request you to conduct similar state-wide public consultations for the draft legislation for gig workers as well. Hearing from all parties will ensure that the law is robust, effective and meaningful. The process can also help anchor future regulations for this factor,” he added.

The chief minister responded by asserting, “We will make the Telangana State Gig Workers’ Policy comprehensive, inclusive, fair, and pioneering, in line with your vision and promise.”

Shaikh Salauddin, founder president of the TGPWU welcomed Gandhi’s suggestion hoping that the Bill would be passed in the winter session of the Telangana Assembly.

He also put forward certain demands, including that the law should be applicable to all gig and platform workers and there should be a welfare board to provide social security benefits such as healthcare, insurance covering accidents, and maternity benefits. Fair wages should be ensured for all gig and platform workers. Before the Assembly elections in the state, Gandhi had met auto rickshaw and cab drivers in Hyderabad.