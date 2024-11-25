Rahul, Priyanka blame UP govt’s haste for Sambhal violence, seek SC’s intervention in the matter

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, blamed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the violence in the Sambhal area that has left four youths dead.

Calling the “biased and hasty attitude” of the state government ‘extremely unfortunate’, he sought the Supreme Court’s intervention in the matter as soon as possible to provide justice.

Newly-elected Congress member of the Lok Sabha Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also held the state government responsible for the violence and appealed to the people there to maintain peace under all circumstances. She said the Supreme Court should take cognizance of this matter and do justice.

Violent clashes between locals and police personnel erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid on Sunday.

Reacting to the incident, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, “The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is extremely unfortunate.”

“The administration’s insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people, for which the BJP government is directly responsible,” he added.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha extended deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the violence and firing.

The Congress leader further said that the BJP’s use of power to create a rift between the Hindu and Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the state nor the country. “I request the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter as soon as possible and provide justice,” he wrote.

In his post on X, the Congress leader appealed for peace and harmony. “We all have to join together to ensure that India moves forward on the path of unity and Constitution, not communalism and hatred,” he added.

In her comment on the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X, “The attitude of the state government towards the sudden dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is very unfortunate. The way the administration acted in haste in such a sensitive matter without listening to the other side and without taking both the parties into confidence, shows that the government itself spoiled the atmosphere.”

She claimed that the administration did not consider it important to follow the necessary procedures and duties.

“Sitting in power and trying to spread discrimination, oppression and division is neither in the interest of the people nor in the interest of the country. The honourable Supreme Court should take cognisance of this matter and do justice,” Mrs Vadra said.

After the violence, the authorities, on Monday, imposed strict security measures and enforced prohibitory orders, shutdown of schools and colleges, and suspended Internet services in the area. Outsiders are prohibited from entering Sambhal till December 1 and no public representatives will be allowed to visit the area and public gatherings have also been banned for now.

According to sources, weapons have been found and confiscated from the homes of some of the 21-odd people who were arrested by the police on Sunday after the violence in the area. There are two women among the 21 people held for the violence. More arrests are likely as police are trying to identify the miscreants with the aid of the CCTV cameras.

The mosque is at the Centre of a contentious legal battle over claims that it was built on the site of a Hindu temple.

The survey was part of a process initiated by a petition claiming that a temple once stood in place of the mosque.

Tensions have been simmering in Sambhal since a similar survey was conducted on Tuesday. The petitioners argue that historical texts such as ‘Baburnamah’ and ‘Ain-e-Akbari’ document the destruction of the temple by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.

Supporters of the survey argue that it is a necessary step in uncovering historical truths.

However, critics view it as a provocation that violates the sanctity of religious places as upheld by the Places of Worship Act, of 1991.