Rahul owns up Cong’s past ‘mistakes’; BJP terms it ‘drama’

A political firestorm has been ignited with Rahul Gandhi owning up the Congress’ mistakes made in the past, even as the BJP accused the grand old party of staging a “drama” and doing nothing against its leaders allegedly involved in the anti-Sikh 1984 riots.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, while answering a question of a Sikh person during a public interaction in the US, said, “A lot of those things happened when I was not there, but I am more than happy to take responsibility for everything the Congress party has ever done wrong in its history. I have publicly stated that what happened in the 80s was wrong. I have been to the Golden Temple multiple times; I have extremely good relationships with the Sikh community in India.”

The statement prompted the Congress and the INDIA bloc political parties rallying behind the LoP.

“Rahul Gandhi’s politics is truly like Mahatma Gandhi’s. One needs a big heart to accept mistakes. During the UPA tenure, Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi admitted the wrongs done to Sikhs. That statement changed the atmosphere in Punjab, and the Congress came to power,” a news agency quoted senior Congress leader Husain Dalwai as saying.

“Many mistakes are made while running a government, but one needs to have a big heart to accept and correct them. We are not like the BJP, which says that they do not make any mistakes. Politics doesn’t work like this. It is important to be generous in politics,” the Congress leader said.

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), which is a part of INDIA bloc, also backed Gandhi, saying, “Rahul Gandhi is a politician with a clean heart. He accepts his mistakes. In politics, that is a big thing. PM Modi and Amit Shah should learn from him.”

Similar views were expressed by RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari, who termed Gandhi’s acceptance of Congress’ a mark of “greatness” and “maturity.”

“He did not blame others but took it upon himself. He has set an example,” Tiwari was quoted as saying in the report.

However, the BJP said it was Congress’ hypocrisy as it was “giving shelter” to those convicted in the court of law.

Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary, accused the Congress and the Gandhi family of shielding the perpetrators of the anti-Sikh riots.

“In 52 cities, Sikhs were selectively burnt alive, Gurudwaras were torched, and the Congress leaders behind it were awarded Padma awards and given political shelter,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed that Sajjan Kumar, convicted for the 1984 massacre, is still associated with the party. His comments are like rubbing salt in the wounds of the widows living just a short distance from his residence,” Chugh was quoted as saying in the report.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang termed Gandhi’s remarks “a drama,” and questioned why Gandhi made such a statement on the foreign soil.

“If he was sincere, he should have admitted this in India, not in America,” Sarang told the news agency.

“The Congress does nothing but divide society based on religion and caste. Since coming to power after Independence, it has only spread anarchy and created divisions within the community. This party engages in politics solely in the name of religion,” the BJP leader said.

Another BJP leader – Parinay Fuke – made the similar allegations and questioned Gandhi’s intention.

“The massacre forced Sikh families to flee their homes. Rahul Gandhi’s admission shows Congress lied for 40 years,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi should learn from Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. If he is apologising for decisions taken in the 1980s, those who made those decisions must apologise too,” Pratap Sarnaik, BJP minister in Maharashtra said.

He also demanded LoP’s apology for what happened in 1984, and said it shows “his immaturity.”