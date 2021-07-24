A day after the Modi government failed to indicate in the Parliament a fixed timeline for the completion of the vaccination drive, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig by saying people’s lives are on the line and it’s a “classic case of a missing spine.”

Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, “People’s lives on the line, government admits no timeline, classic case of the missing spine.” He tweeted with the hashtag #WhereAreVaccines. It may be recalled that the Modi government said it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar in response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy’s question said, “The Covid-19 vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being guided by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAK) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence.”

She said that in view of the dynamic and evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, “no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive”.

Pawar said, “However, it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021.”

…With IANS inputs