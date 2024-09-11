Rahul misleading country with his remarks on reservation: Mayawati

Continuing her tirade against the Congress over the issue of reservation, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday alleged Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the US are an illusion as she alleged that when the party is in power, it opposes quota and when it is not in power, it talks about the interests and welfare of SC/ST and OBC classes.

For the second day in continuation, she said on social media on Wednesday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s clarification that he is not against reservation is clearly a misleading misrepresentation.

“There is proof of his activeness in the 10 year old government before BJP at the Centre, that he along with SP did not allow the reservation bill for promotion of SC and ST to be passed,” she claimed.

The BSP chief said ,” They talk of increasing the reservation limit in the country from 50 percent is also an illusion because if their intentions in this matter were clear, this work would definitely have been done in the previous Congress governments. Congress neither implemented OBC reservation nor implemented SC/ST reservation properly.”

Lastly, she said that ,” It is clear that when Congress is not in power, it talks a lot about the interests and welfare of these neglected SC/ST and OBC classes for the sake of their vote bank, but when it is in power, it continuously works against their interests. People should be aware of their conspiracy.”

Yesterday too, Mayawati had criticised Rahul Gandhi for making anti- reservation statement in the United States.