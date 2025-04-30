Rahul meets Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham’s family in Kanpur

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reached Kanpur on Wednesday and paid his tributes to Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi.

The Congress leader arrived at Chakeri Airport at 3:35 pm, and from there, he went straight to Hathipur, the house of Shubham Dwivedi.

He spoke to Shubham’s family and conveyed his condolences. Later, he made the family members of Shubham talk to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on his mobile.

While speaking to Priyanka, Shubham’s father recounted how her grandmother and father were taken away by the terrorists. Priyanka spoke to the family on the phone for about seven minutes.

Rahul spent twenty minutes with the bereaved family.