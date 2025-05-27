Rahul lashes out at Modi govt, alleges systematic discrimination against SCs, STs, OBCs in higher education

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday lashed out at the Modi government, alleging that the ruling dispensation was carrying out systematic discrimination against the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the Other Backward Castes in higher institutes in the pretext of ‘Not Found Suitable’

“SC/ST/OBC qualified candidates are being deliberately deemed ‘unqualified’ so that they stay away from education and leadership,” Mr Gandhi said in a post on platform X.

He further pointed out that over 60 per cent of professors’ and 30 per cent of associate professors’ reserved posts in Delhi University have been left vacant in the garb of ‘Not Found Suitable.’

“This is not an exception – the same conspiracy is happening in IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), Central Universities, everywhere. ‘Not Found Suitable’ is an attack on the Constitution,” Mr Gandhi claimed.

Asserting that it was a “betrayal of social justice,” the Congress leader said: “This is not just a fight for education and jobs, but for rights, respect, and participation.”

Disclosing he had spoken to members of the Delhi University Students’ Union, Mr Gandhi said: “Now we will together respond to every anti-reservation move of BJP/RSS with the power of the Constitution.”

“Babasaheb had said, ”Education is the greatest weapon for equality. But the Modi government is busy in dulling that weapon,” he said.