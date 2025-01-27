Rahul, Kharge attend mega Congress rally in Ambedkar’s birthplace Mhow

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi addressed the mega ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ Congress rally at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul said that there is a battle of ideology going on in India.

“On one side is Congress: which believes in the Constitution and is fighting for it. On the other side is RSS-BJP: who are against the Constitution, weaken it and want to destroy it,” he stated.

The Congress leader said that the Constitution is not just a book but contains thousands of years old thinking of India.

“It contains the voices of great men like Ambedkar Ji, Mahatma Gandhi Ji, Lord Buddha, Phule Ji,” he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, MO Congress Chief Jitu Patwari along with other senior leaders of the party also attended the rally, which is part of the party’s nationwide campaign.

Mhow, located about 25 km from Indore, is the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

After the rally, Rahul and Kharge will also pay their respects to Dr Ambedkar at his memorial in Mhow.

Ahead of the mega rally, the BJP has lashed out at the party for “insulting” Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy. Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a social media post, criticised the Congress leadership for not giving the due respect to Ambedkar.

“Mallikarjun Kharge Ji and Rahul Gandhi Ji, you are coming to Mhow today. Do visit the grand memorial built at the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji in Mhow, which has been built by the Bharatiya Janata Party government,” Chouhan stated.

He urged Congress leaders to “do penance by closing your eyes in front of Baba Saheb’s memorial because you and your party always insulted Baba Saheb.”

Chouhan accused the Congress of ignoring Ambedkar’s contributions and failing to honor him during their decades of rule in Madhya Pradesh. He wrote, “After independence, Congress governments ruled Madhya Pradesh for decades but Congress neither organized any event at his birthplace nor thought of building a memorial.”

The BJP leader highlighted his party’s efforts to honor Ambedkar’s legacy. “When the BJP government was formed in Madhya Pradesh, the then Chief Minister Late Sundar Lal Patwa ji performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the memorial in Mhow. After this, the Congress government came, and the work was stopped there. Then again, the BJP government came, and I became the Chief Minister; we built a divine and grand memorial in honor of Baba Saheb.”

Chouhan further highlighted the BJP’s continued commitment to honour the “father of the Indian constitution”, noting, “Now Ambedkar Maha Kumbh is organized in Madhya Pradesh, in which thousands of followers of Baba Saheb come, for whom the BJP government is making proper arrangements, including boarding, lodging, and food.”