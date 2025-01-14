Rahul interacts with people in Rithala as part of his campaign for Delhi Assembly polls

A day after he kicked off his campaign for the Congress for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi visited Rithala on Tuesday and had an interaction with the people including women and children.

It being the day of Makar Sankranti, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha relished ‘dahi-chura’ with locals.

Notably, the Congress leader, while speaking at an election rally in Seelampur on Monday, blamed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, along with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), an alliance partner of Congress,

for the state of affairs of the national capital. Soliciting support for the Congress candidates, he had said that people know the truth, neither AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal nor the BJP could develop the capital as it is evident from the issues the city is encountering such as pollution, broken roads, and other civic mess.

Calling on the voters to ensure that the party candidates win the assembly elections, he said, “Only Congress can develop Delhi as Sheila Dikshit did by making it a world-class city.”

The Congress party, eyeing return to power by ousting the AAP government in Delhi, is contesting the elections alone. The party has, so far, fielded candidates from 48 of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 assembly seats against BJP’s eight while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats while the BJP bagged only three. Congress drew a blank on both these occasions.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.