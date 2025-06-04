‘Rahul insulting the valour of our forces’: BJP lashes out at Congress

Slamming Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his “surrender” attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP said he has inflicted a grave insult on our armed forces. He said the Congress leader has proved again that he does not have the ability and maturity to handle a post like the LoP and has shown his lack of wisdom and low standards.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters here, party National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said,” How Rahul Gandhi compared our armed forces’ valour and army officers’ brief on Operation Sindoor’s success with surrender, shows how sick and dangerous his mentality has become.”

Advertisement

By making extremely cheap, low-level statements, the self-proclaimed, self-styled, supreme leader, the leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is telling the world that even after becoming the LoP, he lacks seriousness and maturity that the post requires, Dr Trivedi stated.

Advertisement

He said,”There’s a Hindi proverb—‘Naya mulla pyaaz zyada khata hai’. But here, a non-mullah is so excessively engaged in eating onions, metaphorically, that he fails to realise the grave insult he is inflicting on the honour of the nation and the valour of our armed forces”

Dr Trivedi said till now, Congress leaders were making headlines in Pakistani media, and their statements were being quoted in the Pakistani Parliament.

”But for the first time, Rahul Gandhi has said something which even the Army Chief of Pakistan has not said, nor has any terrorist organisation of Pakistan. Even Masood Azhar or Hafiz Saeed have not said such a thing. None of them said that India surrendered,” he pointed out.

He further said, ” I want to ask Rahul Gandhi- Does he want to get one step ahead of these people? Till now, he was giving cover fire to the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani army and terrorist organisations. Is he trying to become their leader now? ”

On the issue of US President Donald Trump’s statement, the BJP leader said the government has clarified a number of times that there was no third party mediation and if they want to believe that whatever the US president was saying, it is correct, then in that, he has also mentioned the nuclear conflict.

”As per the US President, he’s saying that he has averted a nuclear conflict, which has been categorically denied by the government of India and the foreign ministry. Then in that case, you are not ready to accept the total statement.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, claiming that he had surrendered following a phone call from US President Donald Trump during Operation Sindoor. Gandhi was speaking in Bhopal during the Congress’s Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan (organisation rejuvenation campaign).