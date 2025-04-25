Rahul in Srinagar to meet Pahalgam terror attack survivors

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached Srinagar to meet those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack.

He is likely to visit the Army’s Base Hospital in Badamibagh Cantonment in Srinagar and the civil hospital at Anantnag to enquire about the health of those injured in the attack on April 22 that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Rahul would also meet various delegations, including from party, and trade and tourism sectors to discuss the situation in the valley.

