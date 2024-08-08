Rahul holds meet with party’s LS MPs to discuss issues confronting the nation

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a meeting with party’s MP in lower house to discuss a wide range of issues including the Bangladesh and Chinese issue.

Chairing the meeting with Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and party’s general secretary in-charge of Organisation K C Venugopal at the Parliament House Annexe, Gandhi called upon them to raise issues of the people. “Discussed important topics with my fellow MPs in the meeting,” the leader of Opposition wrote in a social media post after the meeting.

He, however, did not divulge the details of the meeting.

The Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, while referring to the meeting, said,”Today, a meeting of the Congress MPs of Lok Sabha was held. Rahul Gandhi was present. Discussion was held on several issues.”

“Discussion was held on ongoing situation in Bangladesh, China issue, judgements of the Supreme Court and today’s business in Parliament,” Gogoi told a news agency.

He said the Leader of Opposition in Lower House has asked the MPs to raise the issues concerning to the people in the House.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation Venugopal in a post on X wrote, “Lok Sabha MPs met under the leadership of LoP Rahul Gandhi ji in the Parliament House Annexe this morning.”

Gandhi’s meeting with the party MPs came days after Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with the party MPs.