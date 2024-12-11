Rahul gives Tiranga, rose to Rajnath Singh in Opposition’s unique protest against govt in Parliament

In a unique form of protest, Congress MPs staged a demonstration outside Parliament on Wednesday and distributed roses and the national flag (Tiranga) to NDA members. The lawmakers of the grand old party have been demanding a debate over various issues, including the alleged involvement of industrialist Gautam Adani in a bribery case.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took the lead, handing over a rose and Tiranga to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh within the Parliament premises.

Speaking about the protests, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said: “We have distributed the national flag and have requested them to not sell the country and take the country forward. Unfortunately, we are seeing that Adani is running the country these days… Everything is being given to him and the voice of the poor is being suppressed. We are against the conspiracy to sell the country…”

Advertisement

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat criticised the BJP government’s handling of parliamentary proceedings, stating: “…The BJP government has turned Parliament into the ‘Lajvanti’ (shame plant). The House gets adjourned the moment Adani’s name comes up… We are distributing the National Flag following the Parliamentary decorum…”

The protest comes amid a heated standoff between the Opposition and the government over the alleged indictment of Gautam Adani in a bribery case by US authorities. The Congress, leading the Opposition’s charge, has demanded a debate on the issue, which the BJP has consistently refused.

The BJP, in turn, has accused the Congress of acting on the directions of Hungarian-American businessman George Soros, alleging that the Adani issue is being raised to disrupt Parliament.