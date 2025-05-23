Rahul Gandhi’s visit to DU draws criticism from administration

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Delhi University’s North Campus drew criticism from the university administration on Friday which objected to the visit.

The University, in a statement, said, “Today Rahul Gandhi came to University of Delhi without any information to the authorities. He stayed in the DUSU Office for almost one hour. During this time, the DUSU [Delhi University Students Union] was cordoned by security cover.”

Rahul Gandhi has done this for the second time for coming to the University without any intimation and information to University of Delhi, it added.

The university further alleged that several students were locked inside the DUSU Secretary’s room and were “misbehaved with” by members of Congress’s student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

“The DUSU office was cordoned off by security cover and no one was allowed to enter,” it said, adding that the DUSU secretary was also barred from accessing her office. “Some students were locked in the room of the secretary, DUSU, and were misbehaved with by NSUI students,” it further claimed.

“The University condemns such action and hopes that this does not happen in future. Strict action will be taken against students who were involved in this,” the release further said.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited Delhi University’s North Campus to interact with students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities, focusing on issues of representation and education policy among other student related issues.

Engaging with the students, Gandhi highlighted the importance of democratic participation and inclusive academic spaces and also encouraged the students of the university to learn from father of the Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar and take inspiration from his message ‘Educate, Agitate and organize’.