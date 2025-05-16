Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Dalit students will change Bihar politics forever: Cong

Bihar Congress leaders said that the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has launched a historic fight for the Dalit community from Darbhanga. His struggle to hold ‘Shiksha, Nyay, Samvad’ with students of the downtrodden society in Darbhanga has changed the direction of politics in Bihar.

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Friday, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru alleged that the local administration made the attempt to prevent Rahul Gandhi from meeting Dalit, OBC and EBC students in Darbhanga on Thursday at the behest of the BJP leaders.

He said, “The BJP’s conspiracy to stop Rahul Gandhi from meeting Dalit-backward class students in Darbhanga has failed miserably. It has sent a loud and clear message to the downtrodden section of the society which will change the politics of Bihar forever.”

Allavaru said that preparations for the programme had been going on for the last three days and the local administration was quite cooperative in making all the arrangements.

“Suddenly, the administration refused permission for the programme. It proves that the Bihar government is afraid of Congress and Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said that the “dictatorial BJP-JDU government wanted to stop the ‘Shiksha, Nyay, Samvad’ programme to suppress the voice of Dalits.”

He added that Rahul Gandhi had gone there to communicate with the students, not to hold any public rally. The students had requested him to visit the hostel. When the district administration cancelled this programme, Rahul Gandhi was ready to meet the students alone in the hostel or even outside the hostel. But he was not allowed.

He said, “When we realised that there was a conspiracy to sabotage the event, we had no option but to defeat those who had hatched the conspiracy.”

He asserted that it was a fight between the Congress party and the Nitish-BJP government, and the state government should not harass the students.