Rahul Gandhi: We will do whatever has to be done for truth, justice and people’s rights

On the occasion of New Year, Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a lifelong resolution to work for truth, justice, and people’s rights.

SNS | New Delhi | January 2, 2022 11:01 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (IANS file photo)

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “Lifelong resolution–Whatever has to be done for truth, justice, and people’s rights, we will do it. It was so earlier, and will remain so in future, always)! #NoViolence #NoFear 2022.” (translated from Hindi) This call by the Congress leader holds importance ahead of Assembly elections slated to be held this year in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

