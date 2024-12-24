Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi vegetable market; women complain of surging prices | WATCH VIDEO

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited a vegetable market in Delhi on Tuesday and interacted with a group of women who expressed their daily struggles in managing kitchen expenses due to skyrocketing vegetable prices.

Sharing a video of his visit on social media platform X, the Congress leader criticised the Central government, accusing it of ignoring the middle class’s plight amid rising inflation. He likened the government’s inaction to “Kumbhakaran,” a mythological character known for prolonged slumber.

Advertisement

Gandhi specifically highlighted the steep rise in garlic prices, which have surged to approximately Rs 400 per kilogram.

Advertisement

“Garlic was once ₹40, today it is ₹400! Rising inflation has spoiled the budget of the common man’s kitchen – Government is sleeping like Kumbhakaran!,” he wrote on X.

“लहसुन कभी ₹40 था, आज ₹400!” बढ़ती महंगाई ने बिगाड़ा आम आदमी की रसोई का बजट – कुंभकरण की नींद सो रही सरकार! pic.twitter.com/U9RX7HEc8A — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 24, 2024

During his visit, Gandhi, known for his outreach efforts, joined the women as they bargained with vegetable vendors.

He later visited the house of one of the women, where they discussed the challenges posed by soaring prices. Gandhi also inquired if GST was contributing to the financial strain.

In response, the women unanimously agreed: “Yes, yes… a lot.”

One of the women explained, “When we ask the vendor that we want to pay online, he refuses and says he will have to pay the GST if paid online…”

Earlier this month, Gandhi had visited a traditional ration shop to understand the impact of online ration delivery platforms on their businesses.

The Congress leader called for a balanced approach to ensure small businesses don’t suffer due to changing trends.

“We need to find a balance – a system that encourages technology and innovation but also provides a safety net for those most severely impacted by them. As our economy changes and we move ahead in line with global trends, it is important to ensure that small businesses do not suffer,” he had said.