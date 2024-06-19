Rahul Gandhi turns 54: Kharge, Congress leaders extend wishes

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor among others extended their warm wishes to Rahul Gandhi as he turned 54 on Wednesday.

Wishing Rahul Gandhi on his birthday in a social media post on X, Kharge pointed out the qualities that set the Gandhi scion part.

“Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities that set you apart,” he said.

Advertisement

“Congress party’s ethos of unity in diversity, harmony and compassion, is visible in all your actions, as you continue in your mission to wipe off the tears from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power. I wish you a long, healthy and happy life ahead,” the Congress chief added.

His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called him an argumentative guide, whose unique perspective on life lights up the path.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path. Always my friend, my fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader. Keep shining, love you the most!,” she said.

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared a Hindi poem to wish Rahul.

जोशीले! तेरी जोश भरी चालों में एक तराना है

दाँतों उंगली दबा खड़ा, अचरज से भरा जमाना है

शोला है, तूफान है, साहस से भरी जवानी है

डूब गया जो टकराया, तू ऐसा चढ़ता पानी है! My very best wishes to @rahulgandhi for a splendid birthday and a happy and fulfilling year ahead.… pic.twitter.com/Mn7KMbBd3w — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 19, 2024

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also extended warm birthday greetings to Rahul and prayed for his long and healthy life.

“I send my best wishes to Mr. @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May this day bring infinite happiness in your life. May you always raise the voice of the people, I pray to God for your healthy, happy and long life,” Pilot said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and INDIA Bloc partner MK Stalin also wished ‘dear brother’ Rahul Gandhi a happy birthday and praised his dedication to the people of the country.

“Happy Birthday, dear brother @RahulGandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success,” Stalin said.

Born on June 19, 1970, Rahul Gandhi is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. He currently represents Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency.

Gandhi made his political debut in 2004 from Amethi, a traditional Gandhi-family bastion which was also represented by his father Rajeev Gandhi. He continued to represent Amethi untill 2019.

From 2019 to 2024, Rahul was the MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, the same seat he won in 2024 but later vacated it while retaining the Rae Bareli constituency. His sister Priyanka will contest from Wayanad now.