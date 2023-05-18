Follow Us:

Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur; first time on former PM’s death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his late father Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu on May 21, for the very first time on the former Prime Minister’s death anniversary

ANI | New Delhi | May 18, 2023 6:58 pm

Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: IANS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his late father Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu on May 21, for the very first time on the former Prime Minister’s death anniversary, said the party sources on Thursday.

Earlier, Rahul had visited the memorial on September 7 for the first time ahead of the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The former prime minister was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber named Dhanu at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on the night of May 21, 1991. The blast killed at least 13 people and over 40 were injured.

