With the Jharkhand Assembly elections begin on Saturday, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to campaign in the state with a rally on Monday in Simdega district. The rally is scheduled at Bazartand Ground, College Road in Simdega at 1:30 pm.

Rahul Gandhi will address one rally in each of the remaining four phases of Jharkhand elections, a party leader told. Jharkhand is going for polls in five phases, the first phase was concluded on Saturday while the other four phases are scheduled on December 7, 12, 16 and 20.

Congress had earlier released a list of 40-star campaigners including party chief Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. However, the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is missing from the list.

In Jharkhand, Congress is fighting in alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In the 81-seat assembly, Congress is fighting on 31 seats while JMM on 43 sets and RJD on seven seats.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren is the alliance CM face for this elections.

Congress does not want to repeat the mistake that is made in Maharashtra and Haryana elections. In these states, Congress hardly campaigned but the results were very positive. It left some space for discussion that if Congress would have campaigned, the results would have been different.

Meanwhile, BJP is campaigning hard in Jharkhand with PM Narendra Modi being the main campaigner. Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah and several other senior leaders are aggressively campaigning in the state.

In the last elections held in 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats while its partner AJSU won five seats. While the opposition parties Congress won six seats, JMM won 19 and JVM won eight. The remaining six seats were won by other parties.

This time, BJP and AJSU are contesting separately in the polls.