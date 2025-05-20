Rahul Gandhi speaking language of Pakistan; he must not distort facts: BJP

The BJP has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of speaking “the language of Pakistan” after he questioned the Narendra Modi government if Pakistan was informed about the attacks in advance that India was to carry out on its terror infrastructure on May 7, and how many fighter aircraft did the Indian Air Force lose as a result.

The saffron party, after the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition called out External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his “damning silence” on the number of aircraft India lost during Operation Sindoor, asked him to “desist from distorting facts”.

Responding to Gandhi’s charge, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya reposted a statement issued by Army CGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on May 11, 2025, wherein he had denied all such reports.

BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also shared a video of Gandhi’s accusations being aired on Geo News TV, a Pakistan-based news organisation.

Taking to X, he said Gandhi and Pakistan are speaking the “same language.”

To support his claims, the former Congress president had also posted a video, wherein Jaishankar was telling media persons that Pakistan was informed about India planning to attack terror camps and facilities in that country.

Gandhi, however, asked the government to check if the video was fake.

“At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan, saying, we are striking at terrorist infrastructure and we are not striking at the military. So, the military has the option of standing out and not interfering in this process,” the minister could be heard saying in the video, which was later declared fake by the PIB.

“EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew?”

“This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth,” Gandhi had posted on X.