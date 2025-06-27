Rahul Gandhi slams RSS over remarks on constitution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticized the RSS’s proposal to alter the Constitution, accusing the organization of wanting to replace it with Manusmriti and strip the marginalized and poor of their rights.

“The mask of RSS has come off again. The Constitution irks them because it speaks of equality, secularism, and justice,” Gandhi said on Friday in a post on handle X.

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had on Thursday advocated removal of the terms ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Preamble of the Constitution.

Addressing an event in Delhi, Hosabale questioned whether the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’, which he said were added to the Preamble by the Congress government during the Emergency, should remain.

“RSS-BJP doesn’t want the Constitution, they want Manusmriti. They aim to strip the marginalized and the poor of their rights and enslave them again,” Gandhi said while asserting: “Every patriotic Indian will defend the Constitution until their last breath.”

Gandhi’s remarks emphasize the Congress party’s commitment to protecting the Constitution and its values, and its strong opposition to any attempts to undermine it.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader KC Venugopal had also strongly criticized the RSS’s proposal to remove the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, calling it a clear attempt to distort and destroy the Constitution.

“The RSS’ single-minded focus to destroy the Constitution is never hidden for too long. Beyond the BJP’s lip service to the Constitution, their hidden agenda has always been to distort and destroy our Constitution,” Venugopal said in a separate post shared on handle X.

“The people of India know very well the devious means deployed by the RSS to spread poison and divide this country. We will never let them succeed in this mission, and will defend the Constitution to the hilt,” the Congress leader asserted.