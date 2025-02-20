Rahul Gandhi says ‘voice of Constitution’ being suppressed in India

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency here, on Thursday said unemployment is on the rise in the country due to demonetisation and GST imposed by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

He also alleged that the “voice of the Constitution” is being suppressed in the country today.

“If the central government works honestly, crores of youth can get employment,” he told reporters at the Bachhrawan assembly segment here.

Asked if he would head to Maha Kumbh, Gandhi just said “Namaskar “and moved forward.

During his visit, the Congress leader also interacted with Dalit students. He said B R Ambedkar made the Constitution keeping in mind the injustice and discrimination of thousands of years with Dalits.

“Thousands of years of culture and great men of the country are in the constitution of the country. Dr Ambedkar’s views have come from the society and every Dalit of the country should be treated like Dr Ambedkar. Ambedkar gave strength to Dalits through the Constitution,” he said.

The LoP said the voice of the Constitution is being suppressed in the country today.

“The population of Dalits in the country is 15 per cent, still owners of the top companies of the country and CEOs are not from the Dalit society. The Constitution gives you the right to be equal, and now a conspiracy is being hatched to end it. It is our responsibility to save the Constitution of the country. Ambedkar ji had said to be organized, be educated and struggle. The Dalit society will have to get its rights in this way,” he said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reached Rae Bareli directly from Lucknow Airport via road. He also worshiped at a Hanuman temple on the Lucknow- RaeBareli border. This is his sixth visit to the constituency after getting elected from here.

UP Congress state president Ajay Rai, MP Kishori Lal Sharma and Pramod Tiwari welcomed him at the Lucknow airport.