Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the silence of the Narendra Modi-led government over the arrest of disgraced Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh. He asked “Why are Prime Minister, Home Minsiter and NSA silent on Davinder Singh?” He even pointed fingers at the National Investigative Agency.

Davinder Singh was on Saturday arrested with two top terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) while he was driving them in a car to probably make them escape to Jammu where they might be planning a terror strike. During an operation in Sophian, police after intercepting his vehicle found the two militants inside it along with five grenades. Five grenades, three AK assault rifles, and some ammunition was seized from the residence of Davinder Singh, sources said.

Gandhi took to Twitter and said, “DSP Davinder Singh sheltered three terrorists with blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast-track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason.”

In yet another tweet he said, “The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi – YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the government on the same matter. “DSP Davindar Singh’s arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India’s national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances,” tweeted Priyanka Gandhi. She further said, “Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason.”

A resident of Tral in South Kashmir, Davinder Singh had joined the police as a sub-inspector in 1990 and was allowed to go scot-free despite several controversies which included extortion.

Davinder Singh reportedly has two properties in Srinagar and one in Jammu. He is building a palatial house in Srinagar just near the local headquarters of the Army. His family owns an orchard. Davinder’s wife is a teacher and the couple has three children, two daughters who are studying MBBS in Bangladesh and a school-going son.

At the time of his arrest, the DSP was working in the crucial anti-hijacking wing at the sensitive Srinagar Airport that always remains on a high level of alert due to the threat of hijack of the civil aircraft.

He was also seen in a group photograph with the officers of the civil administration, police, and Army receiving the foreign envoys in the technical area of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Srinagar Airport during their last week’s visit to assess the situation in Kashmir. The visit of the envoys was planned by the central government and the Army.