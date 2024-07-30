Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala’s Wayanad in wake of landslide incident

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Tuesday said Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would visit Kerala’s Wayanad, in the wake of landslides which claimed several lives.

Talking to reporters, Venugopal, who is the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal referring to landslides in Wayanad said, ” One of the saddest incident happened in Wayanad. More than 70 people died so far. Lot many people are also missing. We are monitoring the situation.”

He informed that Gandhi, the former MP from Wayanad spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and both of them assured to take every steps for rescue operations and rehabilitation.

Advertisement

“He (Gandhi) spoke in the Parliament also. He is planning to go to Wayanad as early as possible,” said Venugopal.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, the LoP said, “Early this morning Wayanad was hit by several devastating landslides. More than 70 people have been killed. I have spoken to the Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Kerala. I request the Union government to extend all possible support for rescue and medical care.”

Gandhi said the Mundakkai village has been cut off, and the devastating loss of lives and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy.

He demanded immediate release of the compensation to the deceased besides hike in the amount and roadmap for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

Stating that the country has witnessed an alarming rise in landslides in recent years, the LoP said, “The need of the hour is a comprehensive action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities in our ecologically fragile regions.”

Earlier in a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon.”

“I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts,” he said.

Gandhi also urged all the UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.