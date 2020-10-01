Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to meet the family a 19-year-old Dalit girl who was brutally gang raped by a group of men belonging to upper caste.

The incident led to a nationwide outrage after the dead-of-night cremation of the girl by the UP police. The girl died on Tuesday evening in Delhi’s Safdrajung Hospital, where she was shifted on Monday from district hospital in Aligarh.

The incident has triggered public anger and the Yogi Adityanath led UP government has come under attack from the opposition over recent crimes against women.

She had suffered from multiple fracture, paralysis and had difficulties in breathing by a neck injury in the assault. The police have also said that there was a gash in her tongue as she had bitten it when then four assaulters tried to strangle her.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked the UP government and said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ‘no moral right’ to continue in office. She also said that she had been on the phone with victim’s father when he learnt about her death.

I was on the phone with the Hathras victim’s father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair. 1/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 30, 2020

He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites. 2/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 30, 2020

In her series of tweets she said: “I was on the phone with the Hathras victim’s father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair,”

“He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites.” she further added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said: “All this is a shameful move of the UP government to suppress the Dalits and show them their ”place” in the society. Our fight is against this hateful thinking.”

Amid the nationwide outrage over the recent gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, another case in the state’s Balrampur surfaced on last evening when a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after being allegedly raped and assaulted.

The young woman died while being taken to a hospital in Lucknow.

The victim’s mother told that she was abducted in the morning while on way to secure a college admission. After she failed to return home in time, the family hunted for the woman.