Rahul Gandhi meets Congress K’taka leadership, discusses caste census report ahead of Cabinet meeting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held deliberations in New Delhi with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party chief D K Shivakumar on key issues, including the caste census report and the Bangalore stampede, party General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

The Congress government in Karnataka, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is scheduled to deliberate on the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the ‘caste census,’ in the upcoming cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Advertisement

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had stated that the government would take an appropriate decision after discussing the report in the cabinet.

Advertisement

Various communities in Karnataka, especially the dominant Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, have expressed strong reservations about the survey, calling it “unscientific” and demanding its rejection. Despite the opposition, the Congress government has pledged full cooperation to the initiative, citing the need for accurate population data to ensure justice for all communities.

The caste census report was originally scheduled to be presented in the state cabinet meeting on January 16. However, it has now been slated for discussion in the June 12 cabinet meeting, where the government is expected to take a final decision on its implementation.

The Congress has been advocating for a caste census, with Rahul Gandhi consistently pushing for its completion within a fixed timeline. The party believes that the survey will help ensure justice for all communities by providing accurate population data.