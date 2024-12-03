Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Sambhal tomorrow

Security has been tightened following reports of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to Sambhal on Wednesday.

Along with Rahul Gandhi, his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other Senior Congress leaders are expected to visit Sambhal.

UP Congress General Secretary Anil Yadav on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Sambhal along with other senior party leaders on Wednesday.

He said that the Congress leaders will travel to Sambhal by road, where they will meet the families of the victims and visit the place of violence.

However, Moradabad Division Commissioner Anjaneya Singh has appealed to Rahul Gandhi not to visit Sambhal at this time.

The Commissioner said, “Right now, the situation is normal in Sambhal. The DM has imposed a ban on the entry of outsiders till December 10. We have requested Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to cancel his programme.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said, “The BJP wants to ‘dig’ (conduct surveys) at various places. In the process, it will also dig up the harmony of the country. This is a well-thought-out strategy, under which the BJP is doing such work at many places.”

Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that officers are acting arbitrarily in Sambhal at the behest of the government. “This kind of behaviour by the administration has never been seen. At least action should be taken against the responsible officers there,” he added.