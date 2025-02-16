Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Mahakumbh on Feb 19 or 20

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to visit Mahakumbh on February 19 or 20.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai hinted about it during his media interaction in Etawah on Sunday.

“We all Congress leaders are going to Mahakumbh on February 19, and our senior leaders will join us,” Ajay Rai said while hinting that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could also join.

Ajay Rai said, “Congress leaders have been visiting Kumbh earlier as well. Our leader Priyanka Gandhi and many others have attended Kumbh before. All of us will go to Kumbh, take a holy bath, and chant ‘Har-Har Mahadev’.”

Meanwhile, the BJP called it a gimmick. BJP leaders say that due to vote bank politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going to Sangam.

A senior UP Congress leader commented that there is a strong possibility of the Gandhi family attending the Mahakumbh on February 19 or 20. “We are yet to receive any formal intimation from Delhi in this regard,” he said.

“There is huge pressure on the Gandhis from the state leadership to attend the Mahakumbh, so such a programme could be chalked out,” he said.

Earlier, the media had reported that Rahul Gandhi would attend the Mahakumbh on Sunday, but it did not happen.

Meanwhile, Ajay Rai slammed the central government over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. “This is a sad incident. It is the government’s responsibility to provide security to everyone,” he said, demanding Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav’s resignation.