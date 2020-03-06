Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, led a protest of senior party leaders on the Parliament premises against the suspension of seven party MPs Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla from the Lok Sabha.

Today, Congress leaders including Tarun Gogoi and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue and alleged that the members were suspended from the House to scare the grand old party.

“But we will not be scared. We will not be scared to demand a discussion on the violence in Delhi, we will raise the issue continuously,” Gogoi said as the Congress leaders raised slogans demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Thursday, 7 Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remaining period of the Budget Session for “gross misconduct” and “utter disregard” for House rules after they snatched papers from the Speaker’s table.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House on Thursday named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla and suspended them.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as Opposition members disrupted the proceedings and raised slogans over the Delhi violence.

As soon as the Lok Sabha proceedings began at 11 am today, some members of the Congress and other Opposition parties trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah resign over the Delhi violence.

As the commotion continued during the Question Hour, Kirit Solanki, who was presiding the proceedings, announced adjourning the House till 2 pm which was later revised to 12 noon.