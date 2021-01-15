Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Friday led a protest outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s official residence to show solidarity with farmers protesting around Delhi’s borders on the farm laws.

The Congress party which has supported the farmers protesting against the farm laws, is a part of ‘Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar’ campaign. The Congress has observed Kisan Adhikar Divas on Friday and has asked all its state units to organise protests around Raj Bhavans in all states.

Rahul Gandhi while leading protest outside Delhi Raj Bhawan, said, “Farm laws are not to help farmers, but to finish them. BJP govt will have to withdraw farm laws; Congress will not relent till these laws are repealed,”

He further said, “The Narendra Modi government earlier tried to take away the land of farmers, when it brought the land acquisition Act and the Congress party stopped them at that time. Now the BJP and their two-three friends are once again attacking the farmers and have brought these three farm laws.”

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states have been camping around Delhi borders for over 50 days now. The protesting framers fear that the farm laws leave them vulnerable to the big cooperations. The protesting farmers and the central government are holding talks to break the deadlock.

Farmer union leaders are meeting the government representatives on Friday for talks which is the ninth round between them.

देश के अन्नदाता अपने अधिकार के लिए अहंकारी मोदी सरकार के ख़िलाफ़ सत्याग्रह कर रहे हैं। आज पूरा भारत किसानों पर अत्याचार व पेट्रोल-डीज़ल के बढ़ते दामों के विरुद्ध आवाज़ बुलंद कर रहा है। आप भी जुड़िये और इस सत्याग्रह का हिस्सा बनिये।#SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar pic.twitter.com/3EG34bUQxm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2021

Rahul Gandhi before the march tweeted, “The ‘annadata’ of the country are doing Satyagraha against their arrogant Modi government for their rights. Today, entire India is raising its voice against the atrocities on farmers and rising prices of petrol and diesel. You too join and become a part of this Satyagraha. #SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar.”

The Congress leaders on January 9 held a virtual meeting and decided to become more aggressive against the Centre and to ‘hit the ground’ over the farm laws.

The Supreme Court on January 12 had put a hold on the three farm laws and formed a committee to end the deadlock between the government and farmer unions.