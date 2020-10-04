Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out at the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the contentious agricultural bills on Sunday as he kick-started a three-day tractor rally to mark the protest.

He declared that the centre’s only aim was to destroy the pillars that supported India’s farmers – government procurement of food grains, MSP and government-controlled wholesale markets.

Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a series of public meetings with farmers in the state as part of the “Kheti Bachao Yatra“, which is aimed to highlight the Congress’ stand against these laws that were cleared by the parliament last month amid fiery protests by the opposition.

At his three-day Yatra, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and other party leaders also joined.

He is scheduled to hold a public meeting and launch a signature campaign at Badhni Kalan in Moga district.

Further, he will then lead a “tractor rally” from Badhni Kalan to Jatpura.

The yatra would be concluded at Jatpura, Ludhiana, where hethe Congress leader will hold a public meeting at 4 PM.

As per the reports, the tractor rallies will cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts and constituencies.