Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Condole Loss of Lives in Puri Rath Yatra Stampede, demanded accountability

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed their deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a stampede during the Rath Yatra in Puri, early Sunday.

“I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on his handle X. He also appealed to the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts and urged Congress workers to provide every possible assistance. The two leaders also demanded accountability.

Emphasising the importance of security arrangements and crowd management during large events, Gandhi while stating that protecting lives is paramount and no lapses in this responsibility are acceptable, said: “This tragedy is a serious warning – for such large events, security arrangements and crowd management preparations must be taken seriously and thoroughly reviewed.”

Separately, taking to handle X, Kharge, also expressed his deep pain and sorrow over the tragedy, stating, “The negligence and mismanagement that led to this tragedy are inexcusable.” He emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and called for those responsible to be held accountable under the law.

“The State Government and authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the grave lapses that caused this incident,” Kharge said, asserting: “Ensuring public safety and effective crowd management is paramount, especially during pre-planned festivities.”

The Congress has extended its support to the affected families and pledged to provide relief, medical assistance, and aid, he said.

A devastating stampede occurred during the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra early this morning, resulting in three fatalities and injuring at least 50 devotees. As per media reports, the tragic incident happened as the crowd swelled, some people fell, and a stampede began. Three people died on the spot. These include two women, Prabhati Das and Basanti Sahu, and 70-year-old Premakant Mohanty. All three were reportedly from Khurda district and had come to Puri for the Rath Yatra.