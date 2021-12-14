Rahul Gandhi is insulting Parliament: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting Parliament which his family’s four generations got an opportunity to be part of.

Counter-attacking Gandhi for his suggestion to convert Parliament into a museum, the Minister said that there are a few people who do not want to come to the House.

Interacting with mediapersons in Parliament, Thakur said: “Even if the House is functioning, they do not participate in discussions. They try to walk out of the Parliament.”

The Minister charged that at a time when crucial issues and Bills are being discussed in Parliament, a few people do not attend it properly, come out and mislead the country.

On the Wayanad MP’s charge that Bills are being passed without discussion amid an opposition uproar, Thakur said that our government is discussing every bill in detail but Gandhi should remember the UPA’s tenure, during which opposition MPs were thrown out of the House and the Bill for forming states was passed amid an uproar.