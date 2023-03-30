“Rahul Gandhi has become ‘rahu’ for his party”: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Wayand MP neither has knowledge about the country nor its policies, adding that he has become inauspicious `Rahu’ for the party.

CM Chouhan made the remarks while addressing the media persons in the state capital. “Rahul Gandhi is such a leader who neither has knowledge about the country nor about the national policies. Rahul Gandhi ji, the country runs on the Constitution, not on the words. The people of the country know that Congress is the problem for the country and Congress’s problem is Rahul Gandhi,” Chouhan said.

Gandhi has become ‘Rahu’ (ill-fated) for the Congress. That’s why Amrit Kaal is going on in the whole country but ‘Rahukaal’ is going on in the Congress, Chouhan said.

The ‘slave leaders of the Gandhi-Nehru family’ (referring to Congressmen) are determined to forcefully make him (Rahul Gandhi) a national leader, while the reality is that Rahul Gandhi is the most unsuccessful, weakest, irresponsible, careless and arrogant leader of the Gandhi-Nehru family, the CM said.

Referring to the tearing up of an ordinance on electoral disqualification law issued by the Manmohan Singh government in 2013, he asked whether it was not an “act of egotism” by Rahul Gandhi.

“Deep in arrogance, Rahul Gandhi insults different classes and castes. Rahul Gandhi knows that the backward classes cannot challenge him, so say anything. In arrogance, Gandhi has abused the backward people and the abuse is such that he has called the entire category a thief, if this is not arrogance, then what is this, Rahul Gandhi should tell,” Chouhan said.

“After this, Rahul Gandhi is saying that he will not apologise. Today, I am saying today, the backward classes are saying that we will neither forgive Congress nor Rahul Gandhi. Now only the MP membership and the bungalow have been removed. If the Congress tries to tussle with the backward class, then one day the existence of the Congress will also be faded,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that it has been the history of the Congress party that they neither respect the decisions of the court against their leaders, nor ever respected Dalits or backward people.

There were many examples of the same. The whole country knows how late Rajiv Gandhi overturned the decision of the Supreme Court in the Shah Bano case. Besides, the country has seen how a leader like Sitaram Kesari was treated with disdain during his last days, even his belongings were thrown on the streets. In such a situation, it cannot be expected from Rahul Gandhi that he will respect the judicial system or respect the backward classes and backward society, Chouhan said.

The CM further said, “I want to ask the Congress that neither Rahul nor the party is apologising either outside the court, or inside the court or not even apologising in the House.”

The court pronounced the sentence, they (Congressmen) are telling conspiracy in this too and calling it the murder of democracy. Along with this, it is the Congress whose leaders are saying that there should be a separate law for the Rahul Gandhi family, Chouhan said.

Chouhan also said, the Congress, which announced Satyagraha on the issue of Rahul Gandhi, would have to answer why it was patronising Rahul Gandhi’s insulting statement of the OBC class? Congress should leave its arrogance and apologise to the OBCs and instead of satyagraha, Rahul Gandhi should take out a nationwide apology yatra.