Rahul Gandhi files nomination to contest LS polls from Wayanad constituency

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for contesting Lok Sabha polls from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency.

Gandhi filed his nomination papers before Wayanad district collector Dr Renu Raj, who is also the returning officer, at her office in Kalpetta. He submitted three sets of nomination papers.

All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader Priyanka Gandhi, Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, MM Hassan and Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty accompanied him to the Collectorate for filing the nomination.

Kerala goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections to elect its 20 MPs. CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP Kerala president K Surendran are Gandhi’s chief opponents in Wayanad constituency.

Before filing the nomination, Rahul Gandhi held a massive roadshow in Kalpetta, marking the commencement of his election campaign in Wayanad.Thousands of UDF workers from all parts of the Wayand constituency participated in the roadshow.

Addressing his supporters, the Congress scion said he was proud of being an MP from Wayanad. He said he would be with the people of Wayanad in solving their problems, including the wild animal menace.

Earlier, Gandhi arrived by helicopter at Thelakkal ground at Muppainad.

Meanwhile, CPI leader Annie Raja, wife of party general secretary D Raja, also filed her nomination papers to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, before the district collector on Wednesday.