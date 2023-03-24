Rahul Gandhi disqualification not in interest of healthy democracy: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said the “arbitrary” disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha was not in the interest of a healthy democracy and was against the principle of natural justice.

Questioning the “haste” in which Rahul Gandhi had been disqualified, SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said “It is not right to disqualify a member within 24 hours of a court decision especially when the appeal against the decision is in process.”

He said the Congress leader should have been given appropriate time to appeal against the court order and the Lok Sabha Speaker should have resisted invoking his powers to disqualify Gandhi in this manner.

“This gives the impression that the Central government is conducting itself in a partisan and dictatorial manner,” the SAD leader added.

Dr Cheema said Parliamentary traditions should be maintained at all costs and an impression should not be given that the Opposition is being suppressed in any manner whatsoever.

He said the SAD had taken a principled stand on this issue even though it was against the policies of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

The SAD leader said the law should be the same for everyone. He said in Punjab the health minister had been given ample time to stay his conviction after being awarded a three year sentence.

“There are such examples from other States also which indicate that there is no uniformity in implementing this clause,” Dr Cheema added.