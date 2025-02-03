Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke falsehood in Lok Sabha: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday alleged that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi ”deliberately spoke a falsehood” about his visit to the United States in December 2024.

”I went to meet Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me,” he wrote on ‘X’ soon after Mr Gandhi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dispatched Mr Jaishankar to the US to secure an invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of President Donald Trump and that the Indian Army had contradicted Mr Modi’s claim about the situation in Ladakh.

The foreign minister said that at no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed. ”It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys. Rahul Gandhi’s lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad,” he added.

