Rahul Gandhi: Defeating BJP-RSS is key; committed to transforming UP, India

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and MP Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that his primary goal is to defeat the BJP-RSS, while also expressing his desire to bring about change in Uttar Pradesh and across India.

“The development of the country has come to a halt due to the anti-people policies of the current central and state governments. Employment opportunities have been taken away from the youth,” he alleged.

Without directly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi stated that billionaires are being favoured in the country.

“The mobile phones you use benefit Ambani. Whenever you send a message, it benefits them,” he claimed.

The Rae Bareli MP was addressing a booth worker felicitation ceremony at a guest house on Fatehpur Road in Muraibagh Dalmau on Tuesday evening.

Commenting on the upcoming Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi said, “The INDIA alliance will contest the elections strongly in both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.”

“If we had formed the government in Delhi, we would have further strengthened our base in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In the upcoming elections, the INDIA alliance will contest firmly in these states, and we will win,” he asserted.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the party is certain to be wiped out in Uttar Pradesh in the coming elections.

Calling upon booth presidents, the Congress leader urged party workers to be fearless and energetic like lions. He also mentioned that the Congress would adopt the Gujarat model in its organizational strategy.

Rahul Gandhi humorously categorized party workers as three types of horses: those that race, those that appear in weddings, and those that are lame.

“We need horses that can run the race. There is no place for lame horses. In this context, the racehorse will run the race, the wedding horse will go to the wedding, and the lame horse will end up in the BJP,” he said, adding, “I thank all of you for your hard work and for securing victory in the Lok Sabha elections.”

“If every member of the party works like a true worker, the organization will become strong. Your role is to strengthen the party and win elections. If you succeed in this, we will promote you within the organization. If not, you are either a wedding horse or a lame horse,” he remarked.

During the event, party officials and workers expressed their joy at Rahul Gandhi’s presence. He also felicitated the booth presidents. Amethi MP KL Sharma was also present at the event.