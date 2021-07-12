At a time when talks are on concerning a possible reorganisation within the Congress Uttarakhand party unit, Rahul Gandhi today held consultations with leaders of the state to appoint the new legislature party leader and a new state president.

Sources said, the discussion revolved around who can be the leader in the state assembly and lead the state organization after the demise of Indira Hridayesh.

Rahul met Harish Rawat, Navprabhat and Karan Mahara. State in-charge Devendra Yadav was also present during the meeting. Former Congress minister Navprabhat said, “it’s a consultation process within the democratic setup of the party.”

The leaders, according to sources, have discussed regional balance in the state which has dominant two regions — Kumaon and Garhwal. While Brahmins and Thakurs are dominant in the state, the scheduled caste has a sizeable population.

Apart from Navprabhat, Kishore Upadhyay, Bhuwan Kapri and Prakash Joshi are strong contenders for the state president, while Pritam Singh is tipped to be the Congress legislature party leader of the state.

…With IANS inputs