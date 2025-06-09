Rahul Gandhi condemns train accident in Mumbai, questions Modi govt’s priorities

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the government’s priorities while expressing deep concern over the train accident in Mumbai that claimed several lives.

“While the Modi Government is celebrating 11 years of ‘service,’ the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news coming from Mumbai – several people died after falling from a train. Indian Railways is the backbone of the lives of crores of people, but today it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos,” Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Parliament claimed in a post on platform X.

Six passengers on Monday died and seven were injured after falling from an overcrowded local train at Diva near Thane in Maharashtra. The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the overcrowded train was going towards Kasara, said media reports quoting officials.

Emphasizing, what he alleged, “the disconnect between the government’s celebrations and the ground reality,” Gandhi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Asserting that the incident has raised concerns about rail safety and infrastructure in India, Gandhi maintained that the government’s focus on propaganda and long-term goals were overshadowing pressing issues like public safety.

Further stressing that “the government has stopped talking about 2025 and is now selling dreams of 2047, the Congress leader questioned, “Who will see what the country is facing today?”