Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took on the Government over the soaring fuel prices.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: “Gas, Diesel, Petrol have been heavily taxed, while PSU, PSB are sold to friends to snatch jobs and facilities of common man. The rule of PM is to sell the country and give benefits to friends (sic).”

केंद्र सरकार की दोनों हाथों से दिनदहाड़े लूट- 1. गैस-डीज़ल-पेट्रोल पर ज़बरदस्त टैक्स वसूली। 2. मित्रों को PSU-PSB बेचकर जनता से हिस्सेदारी, रोज़गार व सुविधाएँ छीनना। PM का एक ही क़ायदा,

देश फूँककर मित्रों का फ़ायदा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 14, 2021

Petrol and diesel have seen a record price hike this year as the pump price of petrol and diesel have been raised by a whopping 26 times in 2021 by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year. Petrol price has also breached the Rs 100 a litre-mark in several cities.

The rising fuel prices are impacting the demand conditions in India, according to the official data, the country’s fuel consumption fell sharply in February, the second consecutive month when demand was slowing signs of a slackening amid rising fuel prices.

Meanwhile, the rising fuel prices have impacted demand conditions in India that is looking for an accelerated recovery of the economy post-Covid-induced lockdowns and disruptions.

The consumption slowdown in February is lowest since September when it had begun becoming clear that worst is over and demand is picking up.

According to oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), consumption of fuel (largely petrol and diesel ) fell 4.9 per cent in YoY February to 17.2 million tonnes. The demand also slipped 4.6 per cent on monthly basis indicating that various hiccups still remain on the path of full recovery for the Indian economy.

The consumption of Diesel fell 3.8 per cent to 6.55 million tonnes in February on a month on month basis and declined 8.5 per cent year-on-year.

Petrol sales, on the other hand, fell 6.5 per cent to 2.44 million tonnes in February and by about 3 per cent from a year earlier.

(With IANS inputs)