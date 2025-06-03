Rahul Gandhi addresses 5 Congress meetings in MP; advises to focus on rebuilding& rejuvenating party

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has strictly advised Congress leaders and workers not to indulge in any kind of groupism, and work unitedly to restrengthen the grand old party.

Rahul Gandhi said this during his day-long visit to Bhopal on Tuesday. He addressed five different meetings of party leaders and workers, under the ‘Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan’ (Organization Rejuvenation Campaign), where he focused on rebuilding and rejuvenating the Congress party on all fronts.

Gandhi told Congressmen that they need to work in cohesion. He assured that nothing would be forced upon the state units from the Central Leadership, but the aim would be to make those changes which the state Organization decides unanimously.

Rahul Gandhi sent across a strict message that any Congress leader or worker found to be working against party interests and ideologies would be dealt with immediately and stringently.

He said that the role of District Congress Committees would be strengthened, and they would also be made more responsible and accountable in elections to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, and Civic and Rural bodies.

On reaching Bhopal, Rahul Gandhi garlanded the statue of former Prime Minister and his paternal grandmother Indira Gandhi at the MP Congress Committee Headquarters.

The ruling BJP made a political issue of Rahul Gandhi not taking off his shoes while garlanding Indira Gandhi’s statue.

MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav pointed out that such actions are against Indian culture and traditions.

BJP leader Hitesh Vajpayee questioned how Rahul Gandhi would uphold the honour of ‘Bharat Mata’ when he does not even remove his shoes while paying tributes to his grandmother.

The Congress rubbished the BJP’s allegations as baseless and narrow-minded.

MP Congress media cell head Mukesh Nayak averred that such cheap tactics of the BJP will no longer succeed, as the people have realised how the saffron party itself indulges in falsehood in the name of religion and culture.

State Youth Congress President Mitendra Darshan Singh remarked that this is the same BJP and RSS that carry their own flag instead of the Tricolour while questioning Rahul Gandhi.