Rahul disputes Modi’s assertions; says eco framework for all Indians not just privileged few

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday strongly disputed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that the National Democratic Alliance government remains dedicated to constructing an inclusive and self-reliant India.

Sharing a post on X, he said, “The need of the hour is a politics that focuses on the genuine concerns of everyday life, rather than getting lost in event-driven spectacle.”

The Congress leader was apparently reacting to Modi’s assertions made earlier in the day to mark the completion of almost 11 years of his government. Modi had said the NDA (government) remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity.

“The country requires an economic framework that works for all Indians, not just a privileged few,” Gandhi said in a cryptic remark to the prime minister’s claim that the NDA government over the past decade has taken path breaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focussing on empowerment, infrastructure, and inclusion.

“A stark reality is emerging in India’s economic landscape. Sales data reveals a concerning trend: two-wheeler sales have plummeted by 17 percent, while car sales have dipped by 8.6 percent over the past year. The mobile market has also witnessed a 7 percent decline,” Gandhi asserted.

“Meanwhile, expenses and debts continue to escalate. Housing rentals, domestic inflation, education costs, and virtually every essential item is becoming increasingly expensive. These statistics paint a grim picture of the economic pressure faced by ordinary Indians,” he added.